PD: Man accused of killing brother at Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his brother at a Phoenix home Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area of 84th Avenue and Indian School Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police located a man, identified as 46-year-old Armando Carrillo, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the shooting suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Daniel Carrillo, was the brother of the victim. He fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody.

It’s not yet known what led to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.