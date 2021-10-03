PD: Girl dies after injury while playing inside parked car at west Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Police say a girl has died after she was hurt while playing inside a parked car at a Phoenix home Saturday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a traffic collision near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned there hadn't been a traffic accident, but a young girl had been injured while playing inside a vehicle at a home.

An investigation found the girl was hurt when one of the car's power windows rolled up on her, according to police.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Authorities say there are no signs of foul play at this time.

The incident is under investigation.