PD: 4-year-old boy, not in car seat, killed in West Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A four-year-old boy has died after a car crashed into a tree in West Phoenix.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police were called to a crash near 67th Avenue and Highland, south of Camelback Road.

Officers learned a Chevy Corvette was traveling southbound on 67th Avenue when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The car was heavily damaged and the people inside had to be cut out from the wreckage by Phoenix Fire crews.

A man who was driving and a woman passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A four-year-old boy, who was unrestrained and sitting on the woman's lap during the crash, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he died.

At this time, detectives believe speed is a factor in the crash but are still investigating.

