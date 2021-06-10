Watch
PD: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home

Posted at 9:26 AM, Jun 10, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a home near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road around 10 p.m. for a shooting.

A man and woman were found outside the home, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was also pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the man and woman were in a relationship and were arguing. During that time, the man shot the woman before shooting himself.

Police have identified the couple as 26-year-old Stephanie Saldana and 26-year-old Cristian Galvez Chairez.

The investigation is ongoing.

