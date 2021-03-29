PD: 14-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at home near 67th Avenue and Fillmore

PHOENIX — A 14-year-old was seriously injured after a drive-by shooting in west Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street at around 2:12 p.m., according to officials.

Authorities say the home was shot at by occupants in a pickup truck. The teen was struck during the shooting.

Crews transported the teen to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and officials say she is expected to survive.

Police say they are currently working to gather a suspect description and motive.

Those with any information regarding this shooting are encouraged to call police or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness (480) WITNESS or (480) TESTIGO for Spanish.