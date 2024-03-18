One dead, two hurt after shooting near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting Monday.

Officials say they were called out around 2:30 p.m. to the area of 45th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting.

Police say three people were found with at least one gunshot wound and were taken to a hospital. One person, an adult man, has since died while the other two continue to receive treatment.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The area will be closed for an extended period of time as police continue their investigation.

