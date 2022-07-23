One dead, one detained after shooting at west Phoenix bar

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another has been detained after a shooting at a bar in west Phoenix.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Purple Turtle near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police say when they arrived, they found a man in his early 20's suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Another man that was reportedly related to the shooting was detained at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the gunfire.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

There's no word on the victim's identity or if the man being detained will face charges.