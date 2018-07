PHOENIX - One person was found dead in a house fire in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire said the fire happened on Monday morning in the area of 69th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale extinguished a bedroom and hallway fire in the home.

When the fire was out, crews discovered an individual who was badly burnt in the house. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no word if the person died prior to the fire or as a result of the fire.