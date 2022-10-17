Officer assaulted at scene of shooting call near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police used less-lethal means to subdue a man who assaulted an officer who was responding to a call Monday morning.

Officials say the incident occurred around 5 a.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

Officers were checking on reports of an injured person at a home in the area when they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say another man at the scene assaulted an officer and was detained after “the use of a less-lethal tool.”

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and the injury is believed to have been self-inflicted.

The incident is under investigation.

Police did not say how and if the initial call was connected to the assault suspect.