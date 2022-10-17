Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Officer assaulted at scene of shooting call near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road

Officers used less-lethal tools on the assaulter
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
51st avenue mcdowell gsw
Posted at 6:43 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 09:54:16-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police used less-lethal means to subdue a man who assaulted an officer who was responding to a call Monday morning.

Officials say the incident occurred around 5 a.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

Officers were checking on reports of an injured person at a home in the area when they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say another man at the scene assaulted an officer and was detained after “the use of a less-lethal tool.”

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and the injury is believed to have been self-inflicted.

The incident is under investigation.

Police did not say how and if the initial call was connected to the assault suspect.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!