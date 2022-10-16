Three juveniles hurt in shooting near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left three juveniles hurt late Sunday morning at a West Valley park.

The incident occurred after 11 a.m. in a residential area park near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say there were three victims in the shooting and all were teenage boys. Two of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a third suffered critical injuries.

Police say two of the victims were seen in a dispute with a third person which escalated into the shooting.

It's not known if any suspects are outstanding or if anyone else was involved.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Parts of the area are shut down due to the investigation.

No further information has been released.