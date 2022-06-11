Man suspected of impairment dies in Phoenix police custody

PHOENIX — A man who was acting erratically has died shortly after Phoenix police officers handcuffed him.

Sgt. Vincent Cole says the incident happened Friday afternoon outside a business near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police were called about about a man who appeared sick or impaired. Responding officers found 19-year-old Caleb Blair shirtless, with his pants around his ankles and rolling around on the ground.

More officers were called and Blair was put in handcuffs.

Cole says he was taken to a shaded area and firefighters were called to evaluate him. Investigators say Blair then lost consciousness while firefighters were treating him.

Police removed the handcuffs and CPR was administered to Blair. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Blair's body has been turned over to the medical examiner's office, which will determine the cause and manner of death.

Cole says the police department will do a standard criminal and internal investigation into Blair's death.