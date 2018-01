PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of threatening a clerk after he allegedly stole from a Circle K in Phoenix.

According to Silent Witness, on the morning of Nov. 20, a man was seen shoplifting inside the Circle K near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Police said when the employee confronted the suspect, he threatened to punch the clerk and then threw a store display off the counter.

Authorities say the suspect has scars and marks on his face and a possible tattoo on his neck.

If you have any information on the identity of this man you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.