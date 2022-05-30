Watch
Man shot, run over near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road

Posted at 10:08 AM, May 30, 2022
PHOENIX — A 56-year-old man died after being shot and run over in a Phoenix parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix Police Department officials say they were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road to investigate a hit-and-run crash after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as John Kearns, who was on the ground just inside a strip mall parking lot.

Police say Kearns had been shot by the driver of a vehicle who then ran him over before driving away.

Officials are not yet releasing a suspect or vehicle description.

