Man shot multiple times outside Desert Sky Mall Tuesday

Posted at 9:47 PM, Sep 12, 2023
PHOENIX — A man is hospitalized after being shot multiple times outside a Valley mall.

At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Phoenix police officers were called to the Desert Sky Mall, near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a man outside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Phoenix PD. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Two adults were detained at the scene. Detectives are working to learn their possible roles in the shooting.

No further details have been released. An investigation remains ongoing.

