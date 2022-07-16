Man shot, killed near 40th Avenue and Roosevelt Road overnight

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Phoenix near 40th Avenue and Roosevelt Road.
Police say officers were called to the area around 1 a.m. Saturday and found Robert Cardona in a field with a gunshot wound.
Cardona later died from his injuries.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
No suspect description has been provided.
Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.