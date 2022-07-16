Watch Now
Man shot, killed near 40th Avenue and Roosevelt Road overnight

Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 16, 2022
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Phoenix near 40th Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Police say officers were called to the area around 1 a.m. Saturday and found Robert Cardona in a field with a gunshot wound.

Cardona later died from his injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect description has been provided.

Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

