PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was shot and killed in front of a home in Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Officers were first called to the scene near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A victim, only identified as a man, was found with a gunshot wound. First responders rendered aid, but the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.