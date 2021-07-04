Man seriously injured after mobile home fire in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man suffered serious burn injuries after his mobile home caught on fire in west Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix Fire officials said just before 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of fire coming from a mobile home.

Crews arrived and found large amounts of fire and smoke coming from a mobile home.

Officials said a man who lived in the mobile home was able to evacuate on his own before crews arrived but suffered serious burns to his body.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Crews were able to keep the fire damage to the single mobile home and keep it from spreading to nearby homes and property.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.