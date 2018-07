PHOENIX - A man has been hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting in west Phoenix on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

As officers arrived, they found a man, possibly between 25 and 30-years-old, unresponsive in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Phoenix fire personnel transported to the man in critical condition. He is expected to survive, police said.

No information on a suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.