Man killed, other injured Wednesday evening at apartment shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting in west Phoenix that left a man dead and another injured Wednesday.

At about 8:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a victim, identified as 20-year-old Yenso Estrada, with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix paramedics.

As officers were responding to the apartment complex, a second call was made for a walk-in gunshot victim at a nearby hospital.

When investigators got to the hospital they learned another adult male suffered a gunshot wound at the same apartment complex.

The second victim has provided limited information.

There are no suspects in custody and no suspect description provided by police. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has further information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if you wish to remain anonymous.

