PHOENIX — A man is hurt after a house fire early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they got the call to the home near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the home. They were able to quickly put out the blaze.

A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. It is not known how severe those injuries are.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.