Man hospitalized after shooting near 83rd Avenue and McDowell

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road Saturday morning.

Phoenix police said at around 10 a.m. a caller told authorities of a man and a woman reportedly carrying another man who appeared to be shot into a vehicle.

As officers were responding to the area, a second report was made from a local hospital where an adult man had been dropped off with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said officers responded to the hospital and the initial crime scene where they allegedly found evidence of a shooting.

A suspect description was not provided and it is unknown what led to the shooting.

