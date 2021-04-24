Watch
Man hospitalized after shooting near 83rd Avenue and McDowell

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 14:55:51-04

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road Saturday morning.

Phoenix police said at around 10 a.m. a caller told authorities of a man and a woman reportedly carrying another man who appeared to be shot into a vehicle.

As officers were responding to the area, a second report was made from a local hospital where an adult man had been dropped off with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said officers responded to the hospital and the initial crime scene where they allegedly found evidence of a shooting.

A suspect description was not provided and it is unknown what led to the shooting.

ABC15 and ABC15.com will continue to update this story as more details become available.

