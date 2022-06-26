Man found dead next to vehicle Sunday near 83rd Ave and McDowell

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting on Palm Lane, near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound on the ground next to a vehicle.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and called 911.

When the Phoenix Fire Department arrived at the scene, they pronounced the man dead. He has been identified as 22-year-old Tahgi Colbert.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and who was involved. No arrests have been made.

No other information has been released.

If anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact the Phoenix Police Department or to call Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS/ (480)-TESTIGO (Spanish) if they prefer to remain anonymous.