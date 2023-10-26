Watch Now
Man dies after stabbing at west Phoenix convenience store

A police investigation is underway at a convenience store near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Posted at 7:34 AM, Oct 26, 2023
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a west Phoenix convenience store.

The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven store near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Phoenix police say a man was found at the scene with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

He has been identified by police as 56-year-old Jose Martinez Zuaznavas.

What led up to the incident is under investigation and police did not say whether anyone was in custody.

