Man dies after shooting near Loop 101 and Camelback Road

Police lights
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 08, 2021
PHOENIX — A man has died following a shooting near Loop 101 and Camelback Road early Saturday.

Officials say just before 2 a.m., two off-duty officers were approached by witnesses saying someone had been shot in a parking lot near the area.

Police said a man suffered gunshot injuries while seated inside a vehicle.

The victim, identified as a 47-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

An investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

