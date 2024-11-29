Man dead after shooting involving Phoenix officers near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police say a man is dead after firing his gun during one of multiple confrontations in West Phoenix Thursday night, which led to a shooting involving officers.

Officers first responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of an argument between two people outside of a convenience store, including at least one who was armed with a handgun. One of the people involved reportedly got into a vehicle and left the area.

Police saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it, but the driver continued driving into a neighborhood near 78th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle but later saw it, unoccupied, in the same area.

The suspect driver had reportedly gotten out of the car and into the backyard of one of the nearby homes.

While officers were searching for the suspect, they heard a gunshot, which was determined to have occurred during a confrontation between the suspect and another man in the backyard. Police say the suspect had fired at least one round but did not hit anyone.

The suspect then reportedly moved toward one of the responding officers and raised his handgun, prompting an officer to fire multiple shots at the man, hitting him at least once.

Police say the suspect, who has not yet been named, died at the scene.

More specifics about the incident are still under investigation as officers work to process multiple scenes.