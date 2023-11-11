Man dead after multi-vehicle pedestrian crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a multi-vehicle pedestrian crash near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road Friday night.

Police say three vehicles are believed to be involved. The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stayed on the scene, as well as one of the other drivers involved.

One vehicle believed to be involved in the crash left the scene, according to police.

The pedestrian, identified as 29-year-old Giovany Escobedo, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Escobedo was walking in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, though against the signal. He was struck by a car, causing him to fall. Police say he was then hit by an unknown number of vehicles.

This incident remains under investigation.