Man arrested in connection to string of armed robberies in the Valley

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of being involved in three armed robberies where police said two people were seriously injured last month.

Phoenix police said 29-year-old Trey Waters was found and arrested near Central and Southern avenues at around 7:30 p.m. He was reportedly armed at the time of the arrest.

Authorities said the first armed robbery was reported April 12 at around 10:30 a.m. at a motel near I-10 and McDowell Road.

Court documents said officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman inside a motel room. Police said Waters had entered the room and demanded property.

Waters then allegedly hit the man in the face with a gun and shot him in the neck. Before Waters left the scene, he reportedly tied the woman up.

Police said Waters also grabbed a towel and wiped down the door handle before leaving.

The woman later sought for help and saw a red car. Survelliance footage showed the car was a red Chevrolet Camaro, according to police.

Authorities said a red Chevrolet Camaro was spotted days later and was found to be registered to a relative of Waters'.

On April 25, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call near Ray Road and Chandler Blvd.

Police said Waters robbed a street vendor at gunpoint and struck him in the head with a gun.

Waters then allegedly pointed the gun at a customer before leaving the scene.

Court documents said Waters was later identified in a photographic line-up as the suspect involved in the robbery.

On May 9, officers responded just after 10:30 a.m. to a call of a shooting at a convenience store near 40th Street and Southern Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

Police said Waters was paying for an item when he began to demand money from the clerk.

As the clerk shut the register and turned away, police said Waters shot her twice.

As Waters leaving the store, he reportedly shot the woman again while she was lying on the ground.

According to court documents, a resident from the area saw Waters get into a red Camaro.

Waters is facing multiple charges that include second-degree murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.