PHX PD, man exchange gunfire after getting kicked out of bar in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is facing charges after being accused of shooting toward two Phoenix officers.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say it happened just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, near 95th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Two officers were called to JJ's Grill to remove a man who was involved in an argument inside the bar.

The officers removed the man and told him to leave. He drove away, but then looped around and fired shots toward the officers, according to Phoenix police.

At least one officer returned fire. Nobody was struck during the incident.

Officer-involved shooting at 96th and Camelback. A male was asked to leave a bar, and as he was driving away fired a gun near where two uniformed off duty officers were standing, resulting in the OIS. No injuries, and the suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/JOGIoCzwV0 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 20, 2021

The man was eventually stopped and arrested near 67th Avenue and Earll Drive. His name hasn't been released.

Officials said the two officers involved were in uniform but were non on-duty at the time.

An investigation remains ongoing.