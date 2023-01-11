Man and woman in critical condition after being hit by car near 77th Ave and Lower Buckeye Rd

Phoenix police say a man and woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

It happened near 77th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police say they were both walking on the sidewalk of Lower Buckeye road when a car crashed into them.

Officials say one of the vehicles involved left the scene.

It is unknown what led to the crash and if any others were injured.

Lower Buckeye Road is closed between 79th and 75th avenues.

Police did not provide a description of a car.

The investigation remains ongoing.