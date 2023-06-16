Fire involving recycling equipment shuts down 75th Avenue near Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Fire and hazardous materials crews are battling a fire at an industrial facility near 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The fire broke out after 6 a.m. Friday.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say recycling equipment is involved in the fire.

Firefighters have been called out this morning for a hazardous situation. Initial reports are recycling equipment on fire. The PIO will provide information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/HRQ3G9Hi4f — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 16, 2023

Traffic along 75th Avenue is being shut down for firefighting efforts.

No further information was immediately available.

