Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Fire involving recycling equipment shuts down 75th Avenue near Van Buren Street

Emergency crews are battling a fire at a facility near 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street. The fire broke out after 6 a.m. Friday.
75th avenue and van buren street fire
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 10:43:25-04

PHOENIX — Fire and hazardous materials crews are battling a fire at an industrial facility near 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The fire broke out after 6 a.m. Friday.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say recycling equipment is involved in the fire.

Traffic along 75th Avenue is being shut down for firefighting efforts.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!