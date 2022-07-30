Watch Now
Juvenile in custody after teen dies in shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road

Police
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 30, 2022
PHOENIX — A 17-year-old has died and a juvenile is in custody after a shooting in west Phoenix Friday.

Phoenix police say around 1:30 p.m. Friday they received a call to a hospital about a man being dropped off with a gunshot wound. Officers began interviewing several people that dropped the man off at the hospital.

Police learned the shooting took place near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. They interviewed more people at the scene of the shooting and a juvenile male was arrested.

Police identified the 17-year-old who died as Hector Matthew Pena-Dominguez.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting.

