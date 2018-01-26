I-10 WB closures set for new South Mountain Freeway work

PHOENIX - Look out for closures on Interstate 10 westbound as crews continue work for the new South Mountain Freeway that will connect the west Valley to the southeast Valley without having to go through downtown Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Transportation crews will start doing some ramp work for the new freeway that has been in the works for years.

The closure will only last through the weekend -- it'll be westbound I-10 between 43rd Avenue and 59th Avenue.

This part of I-10 is going to look a lot different with a huge new interchange and changes to the on-and-off ramps along I-10.

ADOT knows this is a big undertaking. Dustin Krugel with ADOT says, "We literally have construction occurring underground with some of the drainage work, we have construction occurring on the ground, some of the roadwork. And then we have construction that's occurring above I-10 all these new bridges that we're building."

The speed limit has been reduced in these areas, and ADOT officials want to remind drivers to look out for road crews.

The new 22-mile stretch of highway will go from the I-10 in the west Valley, wrap around Laveen and South Mountain, connecting to the southeast Valley.

The freeway is expected to be open by late 2019.

Closures and restriction information, according to ADOT: