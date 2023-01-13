Watch Now
I-10 pursuit suspect taken into custody inside Phoenix Denny's restaurant

Troopers took a pursuit suspect into custody after the man fled from a crash scene and into a Phoenix Denny's overnight.
PHOENIX — A pursuit suspect was taken into custody after crashing and running into a Phoenix Denny's restaurant overnight.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers were in pursuit of a vehicle along Interstate 10 late Thursday night. The vehicle crashed near the 75th Avenue off-ramp and the driver took off from the scene.

The driver reportedly ran into a Denny's in the area, forcing restaurant patrons to exit the building.

Video from the scene showed troopers entering the restaurant and taking the suspect into custody.

No known injuries were reported during the collision or incident at the Denny's.

DPS did not say what led to the initial pursuit of the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

