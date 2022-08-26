Guns, sword, fentanyl pills, and more confiscated during DPS search warrant in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection to a gang enforcement search warrant in west Phoenix.
On Thursday, Department of Public Safety detectives with the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) served a search warrant at a home near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road.
The warrant was issued following a criminal investigation, according to DPS officials.
During the search, detectives found and confiscated the following items:
- 13 handguns
- 7 rifles
- 2 shotguns
- 1 crossbow
- 1 sword
- 13,000 rounds of ammunition, approximately
- 1,800 fentanyl pills, approximately
In addition to the pills, detectives found a substantial amount of heroin and Xanax.
The man arrested is a Phoenix resident.
He is facing charges which include misconduct involving weapons by a prohibited possessor, possession of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.