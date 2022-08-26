Watch Now
Guns, sword, fentanyl pills, and more confiscated during DPS search warrant in west Phoenix

STATE GANG TASK FORCE.png
Posted at 3:22 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection to a gang enforcement search warrant in west Phoenix.

On Thursday, Department of Public Safety detectives with the Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) served a search warrant at a home near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The warrant was issued following a criminal investigation, according to DPS officials.

During the search, detectives found and confiscated the following items:

  • 13 handguns
  • 7 rifles
  • 2 shotguns
  • 1 crossbow
  • 1 sword
  • 13,000 rounds of ammunition, approximately
  • 1,800 fentanyl pills, approximately

In addition to the pills, detectives found a substantial amount of heroin and Xanax.

The man arrested is a Phoenix resident.

He is facing charges which include misconduct involving weapons by a prohibited possessor, possession of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

