Four Valley homes under construction go up in flames

Families living in a west Phoenix neighborhood had quite the scare Thursday night.

Phoenix, Avondale, Tolleson, and Glendale fire departments responded to 91st Avenue and Indian School Road for heavy flames.

Tim lives next door to the homes and says, "There was a fire here last night. We moved in a couple months ago. About 11 o’clock, we had knocking on our door. We were already in bed. Came in the door. You could feel the heat. I swear that the flames were about 100 feet high. And all sudden I'm screaming shut the door, screaming everyone gets the house."

Hari Krishna Parimi lives across the street and says, “Two houses in the between. They’re two-story houses actually, so they burned pretty fast.”

The flames were so close to these neighbors, that they had to leave their homes for hours.

Thankfully, no one was living inside the burned homes, and no one was hurt.

Fire crews were able to put out the first alarm flames.

While neighbors speculate the cause, investigators are still working to figure out where and how it was started.