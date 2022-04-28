Watch
Four people shot after incident near 67th Ave and Thomas

Phoenix police are investigating after at least four people were shot near 67th Ave and Thomas Wednesday night.
Posted at 7:59 PM, Apr 27, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving several people near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene they learned there was a shooting involving several people who then fled the area in vehicles. Four shooting victims have since been found in several nearby areas including an apartment complex near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road.

All four victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Details on what led up to the shooting or if there are any outstanding shooting victims is unknown at this time.

