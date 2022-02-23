Watch
Four arrested after large drug bust in West Valley

PHOENIX PD
Phoenix Drug Bust
Posted at 1:41 PM, Feb 23, 2022
PHOENIX — Four men are facing charges after a large drug bust in the West Valley.

On February 7, the Phoenix PD's Mountain View Precinct Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested the four men after serving three search warrants for alleged distribution of large quantities of fake M30 pills, fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, and heroin.

The bust resulted in the total seizure of approximately 375,000 M30 pills, suspected to contain fentanyl, over two kilograms of powder cocaine, one kilo of powder suspected to be fentanyl, 190 pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of heroin, seven firearms, five vehicles, 12 pounds of marijuana, and over $70,000.

The warrants were served at three addresses in west Phoenix/Maryvale area, and Avondale.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has charged the following:

  • Victor Manuel Vargas, age 37, with five counts including possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and misconduct involving weapons
  • Carlos Manuel Munoz-Garcia, age 19, with 1 count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale
  • Damien Roman Escobar, age 21, with three counts including possession of dangerous drugs for sale and misconduct involving weapons
  • Jake Aldaco, age 28, with two counts to include possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs for sale

The men were booked into the Maricopa County Jail and are awaiting their initial court appearance.

