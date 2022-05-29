Watch
Five people shot following incident at party in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — An alleged shooting at a party left five people with gunshot wounds, according to Phoenix police Sunday.

The incident occurred overnight in a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Details regarding what led up to the incident have not yet been released.

Police say they are speaking with several witnesses at the scene.

The conditions of those injured have not been released.

A large police presence can be seen in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

