Firefighters rescue man after car plunges into canal in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a man after a car plunged into a canal in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Fire officials said crews responded to reports of a car that went into a canal near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road.

Crews arrived at the scene and found a vehicle in a canal that was submerged in about five feet of water.

Officials say the driver was able to exit the vehicle and firefighters helped him climb out of the canal.

The 30-year-old man was in stable condition and was assessed by crews, according to authorities.