Firefighters battling massive salvage yard fire near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road

Phoenix firefighters are currently battling a massive fire that sparked at a salvage yard Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jul 04, 2021
PHOENIX — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a salvage yard near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say crews have responded to a second-alarm fire and initial reports indicate "this is a large salvage yard with heavy fire."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

