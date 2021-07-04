Firefighters battling massive salvage yard fire near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a salvage yard near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say crews have responded to a second-alarm fire and initial reports indicate "this is a large salvage yard with heavy fire."

Phoenix Firefighters are currently battling a 2nd alarm salvage yard fire at 1012 S 29th Ave. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/MTG74s5ucz — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 4, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

