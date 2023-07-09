Watch Now
Firefighter hospitalized, 12 displaced after double house fire near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

It's not yet known what caused the fire
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 11:27:58-04

PHOENIX — A double house fire in west Phoenix Sunday morning sent one firefighter to the hospital and left 12 people displaced.

Phoenix fire officials say the fire broke out near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage of one home engulfed in flames, with the fire extending to the home next door.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for reported minor burn injuries. He's reportedly in stable condition.

Footage from the scene shows severe damage to two homes.

There's no word on what started the fire.

