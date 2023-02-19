Watch Now
Fire crews cleaning up fuel leak near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

The area near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road is expected to be closed for several hours
Fire crews are cleaning up fuel after a tanker leak Sunday morning near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
PHOENIX — Emergency crews are cleaning up a fuel spill in west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix fire got the call about the spill around 3:30 a.m. to a Circle K near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

They say a fuel tanker punctured on the side and spilled hundreds of gallons of fuel on the ground.

HazMat teams are working to contain the leak from entering nearby storm drains.

Two local businesses were evacuated for precautionary reasons, but no homes are affected by the evacuation measures.

Phoenix fire officials say the area will be closed off for several hours as they clean up the spill.

