PHOENIX - One woman is in serious condition after a crash involving two motorcycles occurred late Saturday on the I-10 and 35th Avenue.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, emergency responders arrived to find a crash involving four vehicles and two motorcycles around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say they transported a 42-year-old woman to a local trauma hospital in "serious condition."

A 47-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, officials say.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. DPS, who is investigating the cause of the crash, has not released the name of the victims involved.