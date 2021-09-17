PD: Man in custody after west Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX — One man was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in west Phoenix Friday morning.

Phoenix police say officers were called to the complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road regarding a man “in crisis” around 6:30 a.m.

After officers arrived, they saw fire coming from the apartment building. It is believed the man started the fire and he was taken into custody. Crews transported the man to the hospital for evaluation.

Video from the scene showed officers with a person who appeared to be in handcuffs.

Phoenix fire officials were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and say the investigation is still underway.

One family has been displaced due to the fire.