FD: 6-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after near-drowning in west Phoenix

Associated Press
Posted at 5:38 AM, Jun 27, 2021
PHOENIX — Officials say a 6-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being found floating in a pool in west Phoenix Saturday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the incident happened just after 10 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The family went outside and found the boy who had been in the water for an unknown amount of time and began providing aid.

Officials say firefighters transported the boy to a local hospital in extremely critical condition for treatment.

No other details were provided at this time.

