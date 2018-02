PHOENIX - A former digital media coordinator for Arizona Senate Republicans has identified herself as an aide who exchanged sexually suggestive texts with ex-Sen. Steve Montenegro.

Stephanie Holford issued a statement Thursday afternoon through her attorney, Tom Ryan.

Holford says their messages were professional when she started working for the Arizona Senate Republican Caucus last year.

But she expressed regret that they became flirtatious to the point where she felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."

She says an ex-boyfriend took photos and messages off her computer in a case of "revenge porn."

Montenegro, who is married, resigned his position to run a Republican special primary election for U.S. Rep. Trent Franks' seat.

He told the Washington Examiner that he didn't solicit a topless photo and he never had an inappropriate relationship with her.