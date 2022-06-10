Driver hits and kills man after his car breaks down

PHOENIX — Eduardo Fierro, Jr. was a loving father, who was full of life. His life was taken away at just 28-years-old.

"It feels so unreal because I haven't seen him. I don't know anything. He was just going to the store and he was supposed to be back," says Michelle Springfield, Eddie’s wife.

Michelle tells us she was notified by police that her husband Eddie had been hit and killed by a driver, after his car had broken down in West Phoenix. Eddie was apparently trying to push the car out of the way, along with a good Samaritan who came over to help. They were both hit but Eddie didn’t make it.

"He loved us and he was a hard working man and didn't deserve it,” says Eddie’s wife.

According to a police report, the driver left his truck at the scene after the crash. The driver then apparently started walking home and tried to report his car as stolen. He was arrested that same day. Officers reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on him.

"Why run? Why run and just... all I can think of is his body just there,” says Tania Forbes, Eddie’s sister.

Eddie’s entire family is left devastated.

"Eddie was my best friend, like my long lost twin but we were related,” says Eddie’s sister.

"He not only destroyed my son, he destroyed my whole family,” says Maria Corrales, Eddie’s mother.

Eddie and his wife met when they were just 16-years-old. They were together for more than 10 years and had three children.

"I want people to remember his loving heart and how kind, thoughtful my husband was,” says Eddie’s wife.

The family is now hoping to find that good Samaritan who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They hope that person survives.

"We want to thank him for risking his life because, he didn't have to help Eddie push his car,” says Eddie’s wife.

If you have any information about this crash, call the Phoenix Police Department

To help the family with memorial costs, there is a GoFundMe page.