PHOENIX - DPS troopers responded to a serious crash on the westbound Interstate 10 that sent several people to the hospital Sunday night.

Troopers say four vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened on the westbound I-10 near 67th Avenue. Officials say three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The fourth and fifth lanes were blocked while troopers investigated the crash.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Information on the severity of their injuries or conditions were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but troopers say there is suspicion of impairment.