PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix.

Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence that blocked off the residential street.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.