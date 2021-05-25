Child, 2 adults treated after Phoenix apartment fire near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Three people, including a young child, were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in west Phoenix overnight.

Fire crews from multiple cities were dispatched to the fire near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road late Monday night. When they arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire and smoke from units on the first and second floors of an apartment complex.

Two adults and a child were rescued from the apartments and taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials say the victims are a 1-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and a 26-year-old woman. All three are said to be in stable condition with minor burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

More than a dozen apartment residents were displaced due to the fire and are now being helped by the Phoenix Crisis Response teams and the Red Cross.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.